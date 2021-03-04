 DJ Snake, Selena Gomez Share Surreal Video for 'Selfish Love' - Rolling Stone
DJ Snake, Selena Gomez Share Surreal Video for ‘Selfish Love’

Single will appear on Gomez’s Spanish-language EP Revelación

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

DJ Snake and Selena Gomez have teamed up for “Selfish Love,” their second collaboration after “Taki Taki.” The bilingual single will be included on Gomez’s upcoming Revelación EP, set to arrive on March 12th.

“Selfish Love” is accompanied by a video directed by award-winning filmmaker Rodrigo Saavedra, which depicts Gomez operating a colorful, surreal hair salon.

“With the whole world being separated from each other I kept looking and working only on pure good vibes,” DJ Snake says of the song. “I wanted to make music for the world and mix all my favorite influences of Afro Beat, Latin music, something that felt grounded and organic. Selena and I had been talking and after ‘Taki Taki’ we had to give the world another round with fresh summer vibes. Something that made it feel like summer the first time you heard it. ‘Selfish Love’ came very naturally for us and I think it’s the perfect evolution for our history together.”

DJ Snake released “Taki Taki” — which also features Cardi B and Ozuna — in September 2018.

Gomez previously released the Revelación singles “De Una Vez” and “Baila Conmigo,” her first solo Spanish-language singles following 2010’s “Un Año Sin Lluvia.” The project follows her January 2020 album Rare.

