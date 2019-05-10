×
DJ Snake, Offset, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, Sheck Wes Get Literal in ‘Enzo’ Video

Black-and-white clip boasts horses, polar bears, astronauts, more

DJ Snake, Offset, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane and Sheck Wes bring lyrics to life with the visuals for their all-star collaboration, “Enzo.” Directed by Daps, the black-and-white clip opens with a shot of a rearing horse that suddenly transforms into the famous Ferrari logo as Sheck Wes bellows the name of the car maker’s famous model in the chorus, “I need a ‘Rari, an Enzo.”

The clip takes a similar approach with Offset, 21 Savage and Gucci Mane’s verses, jumping between shots of the rapper’s spitting their verses to quick images that bring their lyrics to life. For instance, Offset appears in a full space suit as he raps, “Moonwalking on ya bitch, good footwork,” while later Gucci Mane’s accompanied by a taxidermy polar bear when he rhymes, “I go any fucking where, icy like a polar bear.”

DJ Snake released “Enzo” in April. The song marks his third single of the year, following “Southside” with Eptic and “Try Me” with Plastic Toy. Last year, the DJ/producer notched a major hit with “Taki Taki” featuring Selena Gomez, Cardi B and Ozuna. DJ Snake has an array of festival dates scheduled throughout the summer, including stops at Spring Awakening in Chicago June 8th and Firefly in Dover, Delaware June 23rd.

