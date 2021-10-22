DJ Snake Taps Megan Thee Stallion, Ozuna for New Single ‘SG’

DJ Snake has unveiled a new single, “SG” featuring Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion and Lisa of BLACKPINK. The track arrived with an accompanying music video directed by DJ Snake’s frequent collaborator, Colin Tilley.

The upbeat song sees the artists trading verses, with Ozuna singing his lyrics in Spanish and Megan Thee Stallion offering a hard-hitting verse midway through. Lisa is joined by a group of mask-clad dancers for the song’s colorful video.

In August DJ Snake, teamed up with Rick Ross and Rich Brian on a new single, “Run It,” from Marvel Studios’ film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He also collaborated with Selena Gomez in March for “Selfish Love,” the duo’s second collaboration after “Taki Taki.” The bilingual single appeared on Gomez’s Revelación EP, which dropped March 12th.

DJ Snake is currently holding a residency at Zouk in Las Vegas, and has several upcoming festival appearances on the calendar. The DJ is set to appear at EDC Las Vegas on October 23rd, Ozuna Festival in Cancun, Mexico on November 6th, Decadence Festival in Denver and Phoenix on December 30th, and Lights All Night Festival in Dallas on December 31st.