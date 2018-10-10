Watch DJ Snake, Cardi B, Ozuna, Selena Gomez in Fantastical ‘Taki Taki’ Video

DJ Snake, Cardi B, Ozuna and Selena Gomez visit eerie and vivid realms in their video for collaborative single “Taki Taki.” Director Colin Tilley follows the artists around a stormy world filled with raging storms, flowing lava and women-filled pits. At various points, DJ Snake hangs out on the hood of a car, and Gomez sings her verse from within a serene forest.

The quartet first released the reggaeton track in late September, previewing DJ Snake’s upcoming album, due out later in 2018. The as-yet-unannounced set will follow the French producer’s 2016 LP, Encore, which debuted at Number 8 on the Billboard 200 and featured collaborations with Justin Bieber (the international hit “Let Me Love You”) and Skrillex (“Sahara”).

Since the song’s release, “Taki Taki” has earned over 20 million YouTube views and 60 million streams across all platforms. The song is currently the most-streamed on Spotify and recently peaked at Number Two on iTunes.

Two DJ Snake tracks – “Let Me Love You” and his 2015 Major Lazer collaboration, “Lean On” – have now surpassed the billion stream mark on Spotify; this makes him one of five artists – following Drake, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber and The Chainsmokers – to have reached that achievement.

The producer has headlining shows booked for October 26th in New York, New York and October 31st in Los Angeles, California.