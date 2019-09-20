DJ Shadow Previews New Album ‘Our Pathetic Age’ With Hard-Hitting ‘Rosie’

DJ Shadow unveiled a dense and multi-faceted new song, “Rosie,” set to appear on his forthcoming album, Our Pathetic Age, out November 15th via Mass Appeal.

“Rosie” boasts two distinct parts, starting with a propulsive beat based around smashing drums, a chopped up vocal sample and the occasional flash of some strange synth. Halfway through, however, the song deftly slips into a hypnotic groove, where the drums still snap, but the synths swirl into a headier space.

“Rosie” will appear on the first half of Our Pathetic Age, which is broken into two parts: The first, a collection of 11 new instrumentals — including Shadow’s first fully composted orchestral piece — the second, a set of vocal collaborations featuring guests like Run the Jewels, Nas, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, Raekwon, Paul Banks, Wiki and Shadow’s early Solesides collaborators Lateef the Truthseeker and Gift of Gab. The album will also include the previously released track, “Rocket Fuel,” featuring De La Soul.

In a statement, DJ Shadow explained how Our Pathetic Age was borne out of his desire to make sense of “the mood of society as a whole,” from income inequality and homelessness to distraction and disaffection. “There’s songs that are inspired by this energy and seek to harness it, to make sense of it,” he said. “In some cases, there’s attempts to salve the wound; in others, the songs merely observe but don’t offer solutions. Despite the title, it’s a hopeful, vibrant album… there is always light in darkness. I want it to reflect the times we live in, a signpost in the ground to mark the era.”

Our Pathetic Age is available to pre-order and follows DJ Shadow’s 2016 LP, The Mountain Will Fall, as well as his follow-up EP, The Mountain Has Fallen.

Our Pathetic Age Track List

1. “Nature Always Wins”

2. “Slingblade”

3. “Intersectionality”

4. “Beauty, Power, Motion, Life, Work, Chaos, Law”

5. “Juggernaut”

6. “Firestorm”

7. “Weightless”

8. “Rosie”

9. “If I Died Today”

10. “My Lonely Room”

11. “We Are Always Alone”

12. “Drone Warfare” (feat. Nas, Pharaohe Monch)

13. “Rain On Snow” (feat. Inspectah Deck, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon)

14. “Rocket Fuel” (feat. De La Soul)

15. “C.O.N.F.O.R.M.” (feat. Gift of Gab, Lateef The Truth Speaker, Infamous Taz)

16. “Small Colleges” (Stay With Me) (feat. Wiki, Paul Banks)

17. “JoJo’s Words” (feat. Stro)

18. “Kings & Queens” (feat. Run the Jewels)

19. “Taxin'” (feat. Dave East)

20. “Dark Side of the Heart” (feat. Fantastic Negrito, Jumbo is Dr.ama)

21. “I Am Not A Robot (Interlude)”

22. “Urgent, Important, Please Read” (feat. Rockwell Knuckles, Tef Poe Daemon)

23. “Our Pathetic Ave” (feat. Samuel T. Herring)