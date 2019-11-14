Watch DJ Shadow, De La Soul’s Wild Moon Landing Video for ‘Rocket Fuel’

DJ Shadow and De La Soul take on some moon landing conspiracies — for laughs — in their new video for “Rocket Fuel.”

A sequel of sorts to DJ Shadow’s 2016 video “Nobody Speak” with Run the Jewels, this is a video you kind of have to see to believe. It takes a spin on the moon landing “hoax” by asking, “What if the moon landing was fake…and the plan went horribly wrong?” It’s absolute chaos combined with slapstick comedy, mixing archival footage from the actual moon landing with scenes of pure fantasy.

“Rocket Fuel” is featured on DJ Shadow’s upcoming sixth studio album Our Pathetic Age, out on Friday. Run the Jewels, Ghostface Killah, Nas and Raekwon all contributed to the LP. DJ Shadow will also be releasing two bonus tracks on Friday, one of which features Pusha T.

DJ Shadow and De La Soul will perform “Rocket Fuel” this Tuesday, November 19th on Jimmy Kimmel Live!