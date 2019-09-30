DJ Paul Settles Copyright Lawsuit with Travis Scott

DJ Paul and Travis Scott have settled a copyright lawsuit the former filed against the latter over similarities between Three 6 Mafia’s 1997 track “Tear Da Club Up” and Scott’s Astroworld song “No Bystanders.”

DJ Paul’s initial lawsuit sought $20 million in damages, although the financial terms of the settlement were not disclosed. In a statement provided by his rep, DJ Paul said, “Travis and I actually settled some time ago, we were just waiting on the formalities. We have each other’s numbers and are good, and I look forward to some future collaborations with him. As far as the details, I’m not going to be in anyone else’s pockets, so that will stay between us.”

In his lawsuit, DJ Paul claimed that the “Fuck the club up” chant on “No Bystanders” had a “cadence and sound” that was “virtually identical and strikingly similar” to the hook on “Tear Da Club Up.” The lawsuit also cited Scott’s performance at the 2019 Grammys, where he changed the song’s lyrics to “Tear the club up.”

After filing the lawsuit, DJ Paul shared a statement, in which he said that he’d personally been in touch with Scott about the similarities between the songs. “Everything will be worked out accordingly with proper communication between he, Juicy J and I,” DJ Paul said. “There is no beef, just business.”

Earlier this month, DJ Paul and Juicy J reunited Three 6 Mafia for the first three shows with former members and collaborators Gangsta Boo, Crunchy Black, Project Pat, Lil Wyte and La Chat. The group will perform again on October 11th at the Loud Records 25th anniversary show in Newark, New Jersey, and October 12th in Southaven, Mississippi, just outside their hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

Scott, meanwhile, released his most recent album, Astroworld last year, while in August he dropped a new Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly. The rapper recently appeared alongside Ozzy Osbourne on Post Malone’s “Take What You Want,” and he’s set to release his next solo single, “Highest In the Room,” October 4th.