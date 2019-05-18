Watch DJ Khaled, SZA Fight Epic Battle In ‘Just Us’ Video

DJ Khaled and SZA teamed up as royal warriors in the video for their collaboration “Just Us.” The visual, directed by Joseph Kahn, features SZA and Khaled battling gladiator-style and emerging victorious, eventually garnering them praise from the kingdom they reign over.

“Just Us” appears on Khaled’s latest album Father of Asahd, the follow-up to his 2017 LP Grateful, which also boasts appearances by Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Travis Scott, Cardi B, Nas and Buju Banton.

Along with the visual for “Just Us,” Khaled also released an inspiring video for “Higher” featuring Nipsey Hussle, and one for “Jealous” featuring Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, and Big Sean.

Khaled is set to perform during the Paul Rudd-hosted Saturday Night Live season finale with SZA, Lil Wayne, J Balvin, Meek Mill, Big Sean, Jeremih, John Legend, and Lil Baby—all artists featured on the performer’s latest album.

Khaled discussed his forthcoming SNL performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Friday night, “I’ve been trying to get on Saturday Night Live for a long time and I’m so grateful it came around this time because this is my most important album. I’m gonna tell you what’s gonna happen on Saturday Night Live for now is, it’s gonna be more history. The bar gonna be set real high. It’s gonna be star-studded. It’s gonna be incredible. It’s gonna be phenomenal. It’s gonna be historic. It’s gonna be legendary.”