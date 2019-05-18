×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next Watch DJ Khaled, SZA Fight Epic Battle In 'Just Us' Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch DJ Khaled, SZA Fight Epic Battle In ‘Just Us’ Video

Single comes from DJ/producer’s new album Father of Asahd

By

Reporter

Ilana Kaplan's Most Recent Stories

View All

DJ Khaled and SZA teamed up as royal warriors in the video for their collaboration “Just Us.” The visual, directed by Joseph Kahn, features SZA and Khaled battling gladiator-style and emerging victorious, eventually garnering them praise from the kingdom they reign over.

“Just Us” appears on Khaled’s latest album Father of Asahd, the follow-up to his 2017 LP Grateful, which also boasts appearances by Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Travis Scott, Cardi B, Nas and Buju Banton.

Along with the visual for “Just Us,” Khaled also released an inspiring video for “Higher” featuring Nipsey Hussle, and one for “Jealous” featuring Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, and Big Sean.

Khaled is set to perform during the Paul Rudd-hosted Saturday Night Live season finale with SZA, Lil Wayne, J Balvin, Meek Mill, Big Sean, Jeremih, John Legend, and Lil Baby—all artists featured on the performer’s latest album.

Related

See DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle, John Legend's Inspiring 'Higher' Video
'SNL' Recruits Jonas Brothers, DJ Khaled as Season 44's Final Musical Guests

Khaled discussed his forthcoming SNL performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Friday night, “I’ve been trying to get on Saturday Night Live for a long time and I’m so grateful it came around this time because this is my most important album. I’m gonna tell you what’s gonna happen on Saturday Night Live for now is, it’s gonna be more history. The bar gonna be set real high. It’s gonna be star-studded. It’s gonna be incredible. It’s gonna be phenomenal. It’s gonna be historic. It’s gonna be legendary.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad