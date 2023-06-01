DJ Khaled Goes Nuts as His Son Asahd Performs Their Songs at His Graduation

Asahd Khaled is embarking on a new scholastic adventure — and his father couldn’t be happier. On Thursday, DJ Khaled shared footage of the 6-year-old’s graduation on his Instagram. Khaled’s singular voice boomed as he cheered for Ashad while he crossed the stage with his small class in front of a packed auditorium. “ASAAAAAAHD! I’m so proud of you boy!” the “Wild Thoughts” producer yelled. On the risers, Asahd proudly displayed his certificate of completion — including a principal’s honor roll distinction — with a bright, toothy smile. In another clip, Khaled bends to embrace the boy in a colorful classroom and promises him that surprises await.

But Asahd is not only a scholar — he’s been named as an executive producer on his dad’s albums since he was born. So, as he and his classmates mimed an age-appropriate and inspirational part of DJ Khaled’s recent hit, “God Did,” Khaled boasted his credits. The class also sang a remix of “All I Do Is Win” that went as follows: “All we do is lead, lead, lead, they follow us! Education on our mind, we can never get enough! And every time we step into the classroom our self-esteem goes up!”

I’m not crying — you’re crying.

Since Asahd’s birth in 2016, and the arrival of his 3-year-old brother Aalam, Khaled has beamed about how integral fatherhood has become to his identity. His 2017 album Grateful features a picture of Asahd as a baby prominently on its cover, the next album was named after him, and he and his brother stand beside him on the cover of 2021’s Khaled Khaled. “My kids changed my life,” he told Jennifer Hudson on her show in February. In 2021, he told People, “This is the best feeling I ever felt in my life because it’s pure. There’s really no words you can describe the feeling unless you’re a mother or father. It’s just the truth. It’s a feeling that they haven’t even made a word for yet, and it’s unbelievable.”