DJ Khaled Reunites With Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo for ‘No Brainer’

DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Quavo have reunited for a late-entry Song of the Summer contender, “No Brainer.” The foursome previously worked together on the Number One single “I’m the One.”

The lighthearted video opens with DJ Khaled yelling his catchphrases from a director’s chair. Bieber sings the chorus on a green screen set surrounded by palm trees and a Hollywood-sign that says “WE THE BEST.” The camera pans to Quavo in a mansion where he is painting a portrait of a woman who stands in the center of the room wearing a luxurious outfit. Chance has the second verse, and he teeters between the same set as Bieber and a Gatsby-esque party scene. Bieber closes out the song with a verse that features him rap-singing at the party with Chance.

“No Brainer” will be featured on DJ Khaled’s upcoming album Father of Asahd. In an interview with Zane Lowe for Beats 1, Khaled confirmed that there will be 11 songs for his 11th album. “I’ve recorded more than 11 songs but I’m only picking 11,” he told Lowe, noting that his last album had 23 songs in honor of his son Asahd Khaled, who was born on October 23rd.

“Basically, if I can’t get what I want and get a sound and produce the vibe I want, then it got to stick to it, until I get it right. I’m not trying just to turn the album in. I want to make this the album.”