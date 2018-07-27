Rolling Stone

Send Us A Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
Read Next Shawn Mendes Headlined Rolling Stone Relaunch Event, Presented by YouTube Music Send Us A Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

DJ Khaled Reunites With Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo for ‘No Brainer’

Artists behind last year’s Number One single “I’m the One” return

By
Brittany Spanos

Reporter

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All
dj khaled chance the rapper justin bieber quavo

Epic Records

DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Quavo have reunited for a late-entry Song of the Summer contender, “No Brainer.” The foursome previously worked together on the Number One single “I’m the One.”

The lighthearted video opens with DJ Khaled yelling his catchphrases from a director’s chair. Bieber sings the chorus on a green screen set surrounded by palm trees and a Hollywood-sign that says “WE THE BEST.” The camera pans to Quavo in a mansion where he is painting a portrait of a woman who stands in the center of the room wearing a luxurious outfit. Chance has the second verse, and he teeters between the same set as Bieber and a Gatsby-esque party scene. Bieber closes out the song with a verse that features him rap-singing at the party with Chance.

“No Brainer” will be featured on DJ Khaled’s upcoming album Father of Asahd. In an interview with Zane Lowe for Beats 1, Khaled confirmed that there will be 11 songs for his 11th album. “I’ve recorded more than 11 songs but I’m only picking 11,” he told Lowe, noting that his last album had 23 songs in honor of his son Asahd Khaled, who was born on October 23rd.

“Basically, if I can’t get what I want and get a sound and produce the vibe I want, then it got to stick to it, until I get it right. I’m not trying just to turn the album in. I want to make this the album.”

In This Article: DJ Khaled, Hip Hop, Justin Bieber

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad