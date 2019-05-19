See DJ Khaled Pay Tribute To Nipsey Hussle During Star-Studded ‘SNL’ Performance

DJ Khaled provided a star-studded set for his Saturday Night Live debut as he joined host Paul Rudd on the Season 44 finale.

Khaled appeared clad in a sweatshirt with Nipsey Hussle emblazoned on the front while he blistered through a medley of songs from his new album Father of Asahd, with each track featuring some of the album’s many guests: SZA sweetly belted vocals on “Just Us,” while Meek Mill dropped in for a rendition of “Weather the Storm.”

However, the most poignant moment came during the gospel-tinged performance of “Higher” with John Legend against a neon backdrop of Hussle’s face; the late rapper appeared on that Father of Asahd track. “Long live Nipsey Hussle. The marathon continues,” Khaled told the crowd at the end of the performance.

Khaled also recruited Lil Wayne and Big Sean for an energetic version of “Jealous” before slowing things down with the downtempo “You Stay” alongside Meek, Jeremih, J Balvin and Lil Baby.

Khaled also made a cameo in a Game of Thrones rap tribute where Pete Davidson chronicled moments from Game of Thrones, but swiftly changed course to spitting bars about his favorite show Grace and Frankie.

Father of Asahd, Khaled’s 11th studio album and follow-up to his 2017 LP Grateful, was released on Friday and also features guest musicians including Beyoncé, Jay Z, Cardi B, Justin Bieber and more.