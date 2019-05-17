See DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle, John Legend’s Inspiring ‘Higher’ Video

DJ Khaled and John Legend teamed for the rapper’s “Higher,” which appears on Father of Asahd and features the late Nipsey Hussle. It was partially filmed on top of a parking structure in Inglewood, California, mere days before Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot outside his Los Angeles clothing store in March.

In the clip, Legend plays a grand piano and sings on the gospel-tinged hook. “You keep taking me higher and higher/Don’t you know that the devil’s a liar/I know, you’d rather see me down, put my soul in the fire.” Nipsey Hussle comes in with his rhymes about his family’s difficult back history, temptations from the streets and inspirational growth. “I was thinking chess moves/But it was God’s grace,” he raps.

In a Twitter post, DJ Khaled said he has been on a “soul-searching journey” since Nipsey Hussle was murdered and with “the full blessing of the Asghedom family” he decided to share the track. “The very title of the song reminds us that vibrating on a ‘Higher’ level was the essence of Nipsey’s soul,” DJ Khaled wrote on Twitter prior to the video’s unveiling. “It is in this spirit, of moving forward, of preserving his mission that I, my co-writers, producers and label partners are donating 100% of all our proceeds from ‘Higher’ to Nipsey’s children, Emari and Kross.”

A gift from my brother Nipsey that we want to share with the world. We miss you and we will forever keep your legacy going. The Marathon Continues. 🏁💙 God Bless You. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/QZ5LUxwP03 — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) May 16, 2019

DJ Khaled’s 11th studio album, Father of Asahd, dropped at midnight on Thursday and features an all-star cast of guests, including Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Cardi B, Nas, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, SZA, Future, 21 Savage, Chance the Rapper, J Balvin, Post Malone and many others. Hear the album below.