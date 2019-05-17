×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next Tom Petty's Daughters File Suit Against Widow in Estate Fight Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

See DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle, John Legend’s Inspiring ‘Higher’ Video

Rapper’s 11th studio album features an all-star cast including Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Cardi B, Nas, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne and many others

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

DJ Khaled and John Legend teamed for the rapper’s “Higher,” which appears on Father of Asahd and features the late Nipsey Hussle. It was partially filmed on top of a parking structure in Inglewood, California, mere days before Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot outside his Los Angeles clothing store in March.

In the clip, Legend plays a grand piano and sings on the gospel-tinged hook. “You keep taking me higher and higher/Don’t you know that the devil’s a liar/I know, you’d rather see me down, put my soul in the fire.” Nipsey Hussle comes in with his rhymes about his family’s difficult back history, temptations from the streets and inspirational growth. “I was thinking chess moves/But it was God’s grace,” he raps.

Related

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: JAY-Z and Nas perform B-Sides 2 at Webster Hall on April 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
Jay-Z Pays Tribute to Nipsey Hussle, Brings Out Nas at 'B-Sides 2' Webster Hall Gig
'SNL' Recruits Jonas Brothers, DJ Khaled as Season 44's Final Musical Guests

In a Twitter post, DJ Khaled said he has been on a “soul-searching journey” since Nipsey Hussle was murdered and with “the full blessing of the Asghedom family” he decided to share the track. “The very title of the song reminds us that vibrating on a ‘Higher’ level was the essence of Nipsey’s soul,” DJ Khaled wrote on Twitter prior to the video’s unveiling. “It is in this spirit, of moving forward, of preserving his mission that I, my co-writers, producers and label partners are donating 100% of all our proceeds from ‘Higher’ to Nipsey’s children, Emari and Kross.”

DJ Khaled’s 11th studio album, Father of Asahd, dropped at midnight on Thursday and features an all-star cast of guests, including Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Cardi B, Nas, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, SZA, Future, 21 Savage, Chance the Rapper, J Balvin, Post Malone and many others. Hear the album below.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad