DJ Khaled Teases NFL’s Monday Night Football Telecast in New Clip

DJ Khaled hypes up football fans for Super Bowl LIV in Miami with a new teaser clip ahead of the game between the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts.

Khaled was born in New Orleans but is based in Miami, so he celebrates his two homes in the teaser. “Ten years ago, the Super Bowl was in Miami and the Saints won,” he says from his pool, referencing the Saints’ Super Bowl victory over the Colts. “And now the Saints won…another one,” he adds in the clip, soundtracked by his SZA collaboration “Just Us.”

Saints and the Colts tonight on Monday Night Football. #DJKHALED and @espn 🔥🔥🔥🔑🔑🔑 pic.twitter.com/ILTTC7Ie6F — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) December 16, 2019

Last week, DJ Khaled was announced as one of the headliners for Super Bowl Music Fest. The three-day festival will also feature Guns N’ Roses, DaBaby and Maroon 5. It takes place in the days leading up to Super LIV. On game day, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will headline the halftime show.

DJ Khaled released his eleventh studio album, Father of Asahd, earlier this year.