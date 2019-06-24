×
DJ Khaled Leads Meek Mill, Jeremih, Lil Baby Through the Fog at BET Awards

Quartet perform “You Stay” on towering platform following Khaled/Mill’s version of “Weather the Storm”

Claire Shaffer
Ryan Reed

DJ Khaled and Meek Mill performed their new song “Weather the Storm” in an actual cloud of fog at the 2019 BET Awards on Sunday. The duo, stationed atop a massive platform emblazoned with the former’s “We the Best” slogan, made good use of the weather theme: A backdrop flashed lightning strikes and ominous clouds as Mill unfurled his flurrying rhymes.

After that dizzying verse, he and Khaled descended the platform, with the latter giving a quick shoutout to Rihanna, who was in attendance. The pair were joined by Jeremih and Lil Baby for “You Stay,” which (along with “Weather the Storm”) appears on Khaled’s 11th LP, the May-issued Father of Asahd.

The DJ-producer’s latest album earned a polarized response: Despite lukewarm reviews, it debuted at Number Two on the Billboard 200 behind Tyler, the Creator’s IGOR. In May, Khaled teamed with Will Smith for a new hip-hop version of “Friend Like Me” from Disney’s live-action remake of Aladdin.

