×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
Read Next Watch BTS Serenade 'Colbert' Audience With 'Make It Right' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

DJ Khaled Recruits Meek Mill, J Balvin, Lil Baby for ‘You Stay’ Video

Producer drops third Father of Asahd visual in two days

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Another one! DJ Khaled continues to live up to his mantra with a third Father of Asahd music video in two days, this time for “You Stay” featuring Meek Mill, J Balvin, Lil Baby and Jeremih.

The latest visual, co-directed by Khaled, brings all the artists together in an opulent waterfront mansion where they deliver the track.

The “You Stay” video follows clips for “Higher,” featuring the late Nipsey Hustle and “Just Us” with SZA. The guest-filled Father of Asahd arrived Friday.

Khaled, Meek Mill, Balvin, Jeremih and Lil Baby – the best in the sudden influx of “Baby” rappers – will also reunite tonight to perform “You Stay” on the season finale of Saturday Night Live, which will also see the DJ bringing out SZA, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Big Sean.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad