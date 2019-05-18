DJ Khaled Recruits Meek Mill, J Balvin, Lil Baby for ‘You Stay’ Video

Another one! DJ Khaled continues to live up to his mantra with a third Father of Asahd music video in two days, this time for “You Stay” featuring Meek Mill, J Balvin, Lil Baby and Jeremih.

The latest visual, co-directed by Khaled, brings all the artists together in an opulent waterfront mansion where they deliver the track.

The “You Stay” video follows clips for “Higher,” featuring the late Nipsey Hustle and “Just Us” with SZA. The guest-filled Father of Asahd arrived Friday.

Khaled, Meek Mill, Balvin, Jeremih and Lil Baby – the best in the sudden influx of “Baby” rappers – will also reunite tonight to perform “You Stay” on the season finale of Saturday Night Live, which will also see the DJ bringing out SZA, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Big Sean.