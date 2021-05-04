DJ Khaled, Lil Baby, Lil Durk Drop Fiery ‘Every Chance I Get’ Video

DJ Khaled, Lil Baby and Lil Durk dropped their hard-hitting “Every Chance I Get” video. The track appears on DJ Khaled’s 12th album, Khaled Khaled, which was released last Friday.

In the Joseph Kahn-directed visual, the rappers perform flanked by a fiery cityscape set at night, where sparks fly, luxury cars burn and women dance. Lil Baby opens with his two verses and also holds down the hook.

“They get hard when they get guns we got a hood full of sticks/Soon as they say we can’t come you know we run around that bitch,” Lil Baby raps. “You could miss me with that shit you know I live in the mix/Money, cars, clothes, and hoes/You know I live in the mix/Money, cars, clothes, and hoes.”

Lil Durk takes the third and final verse. “I got the city on lock/Fucking up all the opps,” he raps. “I be around with 3 million dollars in jewelry/I’m standing on all the blocks/This an anthem.”

As Rolling Stone notes, Khaled Khaled tracks, including “Every Chance I Get,” are expected to make splashes on the RS 100 next week. The song’s new video follows the release of visuals for Khaled Khaled‘s “Sorry Not Sorry” featuring Nas and Jay-Z, and “Thankful” with Lil Wayne and Jeremih.