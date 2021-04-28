 DJ Khaled To Release New Album 'Khaled Khaled' April 30th - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Lana Del Rey Announces New Album 'Blue Banisters'
Home Music Music News

DJ Khaled To Release New Album ‘Khaled Khaled’ April 30th

The album features Justin Timberlake, Meek Mill and Justin Bieber

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All
DJ KhaledMTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutter

DJ Khaled has announced that his 12th album, Khaled Khaled, will drop Friday, April 30th via We the Best Music, Epic and Roc Nation.

“ALBUM 100% DONE! ITS TIME,” Khaled wrote on wrote Twitter. “I TOLD MY TEAM LETS PUSH THE BUTTON!” He added, along with the cover art, “This my name. This is my legacy. This my COVER. Time to bring MORE LIGHT.”

The album was executive produced by Asahd and Aalam Khaled, the musician’s kids. The young pair also appear on the album cover alongside DJ Khaled. While he has yet to reveal the official tracklist, Khaled recently confirmed that Meek Mill, Justin Bieber and Justin Timberlake have contributed vocals to the album.

DJ Khaled teased the album on Instagram earlier this week in a one-minute video. In the clip, the musician appears in front of a choir and preaches about his new music. “Khaled Khaled is coming,” he says in the video. “It’s special. I worked my whole career, I worked my whole life, and I’m just getting started.”

He added, “Be great but be grateful. And remember, the light is love and God is love. When it’s dark, be the sun. I am Khaled Khaled, child of God.”

DJ Khaled’s last album, Father of Asahd, came out in 2019. In December of 2020, he announced the launch of a CBD company.

 

 

In This Article: DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, Meek Mill

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1351: Issa Rae
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.