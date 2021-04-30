DJ Khaled, Nas, Jay-Z Hit the Casino in New ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ Video

DJ Khaled has released a new music video for “Sorry Not Sorry,” featuring Jay-Z, Nas and James Fauntleroy. The track appears on the hip-hop impresario’s new album Khaled Khaled, which arrived today, April 30th.

“Sorry Not Sorry” boasts a luxurious beat of heavy drums and atmospheric synths, accented by etherial vocals that swirl around the track (as to who provided those extra vocals, the song includes an additional credit, “Harmonies by the Hive,” which could refer to Beyoncé, whose unmistakable voice definitely pops up during Jay-Z’s verse). The video for “Sorry Not Sorry,” meanwhile, finds Khaled, Nas and Jay-Z taking over a card table at a casino, stacking chips and place bets with abandon.

Like all DJ Khaled endeavors, Khaled Khaled is packed with an array of guests. It includes two previously released Drake collaborations, “Popstar” and “Greece,” as well as tracks with Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, H.E.R., Migos, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, DaBaby, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Big Sean, Rick Ross, Bryston Tiller and Meek Mill.

DJ Khaled’s lat album, Father of Asahd, was released in 2019.