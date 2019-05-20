Watch DJ Khaled, Cardi B, 21 Savage Flex in New ‘Wish Wish’ Video

DJ Khaled released a new video for “Wish Wish” on Monday, starring himself alongside featured rappers Cardi B and 21 Savage. Directed by Khaled and Eif Rivera, the video features lots of pyrotechnics and motocross riders – maybe not the best stuff to be around while you’re standing and rapping on a bunch of plywood platforms, but Cardi and 21 seem unfazed.

“Wish Wish” is the newest visual from DJ Khaled’s album Father of Assad, following the video for “You Stay” featuring Meek Mill, J Balvin and Lil Baby, and the gladiator-filled video for the “Ms. Jackson”-sampling “Just Us” featuring SZA.

Khaled performed on the Season 44 finale of Saturday Night Live this past weekend, where he paid tribute to Nipsey Hussle and brought out special guests SZA, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, J Balvin, Big Sean, John Legend, Jeremih and Lil Baby. He also joined Pete Davidson and Paul Rudd in one sketch to deliver a rap anecdote to the television show Grace and Frankie.