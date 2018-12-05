Rolling Stone
DJ Earworm Drops Drake-Filled ‘United State of Pop 2018’ Mash-Up

From “Boo’d Up” to “Better Now,” DJ Earworm releases his annual hit-song SparkNotes guide

DJ Earworm dropped his “United State of Pop 2018 (Turnin’ It Up),” the mash-up specialist’s annual seamless showcase of the year’s biggest singles. And by this metric, the year belonged to Drake, who had a slew of songs in the mix. Drake’s “God’s Plan,” “Nice for What” and “In My Feelings” made the mix as well as two of his guest appearances (BlocBoy JB’s “Look Alive” and Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode”).

The Scorpion rapper was trailed by Cardi B (“I Like It,” Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” and Bruno Mars’ “Finesse” remix), Post Malone(“Better Now” and “Psycho”) and Ariana Grande (“No Tears Left to Cry” and “Thank U, Next”), who all had multiple selections.

Check out the full list of songs that make up DJ Earworm’s “United State of Pop 2018” canvas below:

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”
Ariana Grande – “Thank U, Next”
Bazzi – “Mine”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be”
BlocBoy JB & Drake – “Look Alive”
Bruno Mars & Cardi B – “Finesse”
Camila Cabello – “Never Be the Same”
Cardi B feat. Bad Bunny and J. Balvin – “I Like It”
Childish Gambino – “This is America”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Drake – “In My Feelings”
Drake – “Nice for What”
Dua Lipa – “New Rules”
Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”
Halsey – “Bad at Love”
Juice WRLD – “Lucid Dreams”
Khalid & Normani – “Love Lies”
Maroon 5 & Cardi B – “Girls Like You”
Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier”
Post Malone – “Better Now”
Post Malone & Ty Dolla Sign – “Psycho”
Travis Scott & Drake – “Sicko Mode”
XXXTentacion – “SAD!”
Zedd Feat. Maren Morris and Grey – “The Middle”
5 Seconds of Summer – “Youngblood”

