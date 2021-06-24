Dizzy Fae Shares Horror-Fantasy Video for ‘Bend N Snap’

Dizzy Fae has released a creepy new video for “Bend N Snap,” off her debut EP Antenna.

Directed by Will Tooke, the clip shows the singer mysteriously dragging bodies into an abandoned warehouse. The corpses then come to life as her backup dancers and vocalists for the song. Dizzy Fae drew inspiration from the videos of Missy Elliott, Janet Jackson and Peaches, as well as the 2002 gothic horror film Queen of the Damned, based on Anne Rice’s The Vampire Chronicles series and starring Aaliyah.

Dizzy Fae released Antenna last month, and has toured with the likes of Kehlani, The Internet, Toro Y Moi and Lizzo.

“I want to say I was an outcast, but I don’t wanna emphasize that too much, because I was always OK with being an outcast,” the now 22-year-old artist told Billboard in 2019. “There’s a lot of things that I’m starting to realize about my past that I’m trying to articulate better, because it is a very important thing to be biracial and to have a platform to talk about that.”