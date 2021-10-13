 Immersive David Bowie Exhibits to Open in New York and London - Rolling Stone
Dive Deep Into David Bowie’s Music and Visuals at Two New Immersive Pop-Ups

Bowie 75 events in New York City and London will open at the end of October

Jon Blistein

david bowie 75 experiences new york london

David Bowie in 2015

Jimmy King

David Bowie’s estate is launching two immersive pop-ups in New York and London in celebration of what would have been the late rock legend’s 75th birthday.

Both Bowie 75 pop-ups will open October 25th – 75 days before Bowie’s birthday, January 8th – and they will remain open through late January 2022. The NYC location will be at 150 Wooster Street — not far from where Bowie used to live — while the London location will be 14 Heddon Street, where the cover of The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars was shot.

Per a press release, the pop-ups will offer a unique deep dive into the “sound and vision of David Bowie.” Thanks to a partnership with 360 Reality Audio, attendees will be able to step into audio and HD screening rooms that will allow them to engage with Bowie’s music and visuals in a uniquely immersive way. There will also be a selection of fine art photography capturing Bowie throughout the years, as well as hours of video content, including previously unseen behind-the-scenes material and rare footage from the Heathen and Reality eras. 

Both locations will host a handful of special guest events as well. Full information and calendars will be available on the Bowie 75 website.

Later this year, the Bowie estate will release a new box set, Brilliant Adventure (1992 – 2001), which will most notably include the long-lost album Toy. The album, which Bowie recorded in 2000, features re-recorded versions of songs Bowie made at the very start of his career, but the LP was shelved in 2001 after he left Virgin Records. Along with Toy, the seven-CD box set will include two discs of outtakes from the Toy sessions, plus remastered editions of Black Tie White Noise, The Buddha of Suburbia, Outside, Earthling, and ‘hours…’ along with the live album BBC Radio Theatre, London, June 27th, 2000 and the odds and sods collection Re: Call 5.

In This Article: David Bowie

Newswire

