Disney Releases Official ASL Video for ‘Encanto’ Hit ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’

Disney has released an American Sign Language video for Encanto’s Hot 100-topping hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” to celebrate Friday’s International Day of Sign Languages.

For the video, Disney Music Group teamed up with Tony Award-winning company Deaf West Theatre, with an all-deaf Colombian and Hispanic cast translating the Lin-Manuel Miranda-penned lyrics into ASL.

“The sung English lyrics were translated into ASL and CSL by a team of Sign Language Choreographers who worked through the text to find the best and most accurate translation into sign and once complete it comes together into a seamless ballet of sign and music,” Disney Music said.

“The impact this film has on children cannot be dismissed. The majority of Deaf children are born to hearing families and sometimes the only exposure to the community and sign language is through videos like this,” said DJ Kurs, Deaf West’s Artistic Director, told Variety. “By working with Disney Music Group on expanding the access to one of their songs to the Deaf and hard-of-hearing communities brings us immense pride.”

Additionally, Disney Music has announced their Encanto: An Immersive Live–to–Film Concert Experience at the Hollywood Bowl, a two-night concert featuring the original cast from the film, a full orchestra, a 50-person ensemble, and special guest appearances. Those shows take place on Nov. 11 and 12.