Rolling Stone Joins Discord

Rolling Stone launches its official Discord server on Tuesday, June 1st.

Expanding on the success of Rolling Stone on Twitch, the Discord server continues its focus on connecting audiences and providing a unique opportunity for fans to interact directly with their favorite artists and performers.

On Discord, the conversation comes to you with the easiest platform to communicate over voice, video, and text. Chat directly with Rolling Stone’s community of writers, photographers, and hosts on all things music and culture.

Plus, subscribers to Rolling Stone on Twitch receive exclusive listening parties, weekly mixes, and voice chats with some of the most prominent artists featured on stream and in the magazine. The server also hosts game nights, allowing members the opportunity to play with their favorite artists, including the game Among Us with the pop group Boys World on Friday, June 4th.

Through its first three months, Rolling Stone on Twitch has hosted over 40+ artists, including Ava Max and Glass Animals, and 20+ musical performances by musicians such as Waterparks, Linda Perry, P1Harmony, and more.

Now, the conversation expands beyond Rolling Stone on Twitch’s daily two-hour show. With community events such as after-hours hangouts, late-night shows, and weekly Spotify playlists occurring exclusively on the server.

For a limited time, join the Rolling Stone Discord server by clicking here: Discord.gg/RollingStone