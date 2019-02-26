Disco-Funk Group Escort Preview New Album With Late-Night Anthem ‘City Life’

New York disco outfit Escort bring their party to the club, the subway and the park in the video for their new song, “City Life,” the title track from their forthcoming album, out April 12th.

“City Life” is a thumping ode to late-night revelry that features vocals from club legend Fonda Rae (“Over Like a Fat Rat”). The Bridget Barkan-directed video for “City Life” follows Escort’s new lead singer Nicki B as she travels around New York City, dancing and singing the song on a subway platform, in a neon-lit club and a friend’s apartment. Rae also appears in the video, relaxing in a fur coat on a park bench as she sings, “I don’t want to sleep tonight/I want to live that city life/Give me rhythm, give me vice/I want to live that city life.”

City Life follows Escort’s 2015 album, Animal Nature. The record was helmed by the group’s co-producers Eugene Cho and JKriv and features guest appearances from ex-lead singer Adeline Michèle (who’s since embarked on a solo career), multi-instrumentalist Brian Jackson and dub DJ Lone Ranger.

In a statement, Cho laid out the band’s mission with City Life saying, “There’s a difference between music you can dance to and dance music. We try to strike a balance – you can nod your head to it and feel a dance-y groove, but there’s a specific direction we’re coming from too. This is live dance music, and we try to make stuff we can share to a live experience – which is something that people don’t really think about much anymore, but we do.”

Escort will embark on a North American tour in support of City Life April 17th at Elsewhere in Brooklyn, New York. The run wraps April 26th at the Echo in Los Angeles, California.