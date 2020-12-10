 See Disclosure's Quirky 'Watch Your Step' Video - Rolling Stone
Rufio from ‘Hook’ Cameos in Disclosure’s Quirky ‘Watch Your Step’ Video

Dance duo unveil visual for Kelis-featuring single

Disclosure have shared their quirky new video for “Watch Your Step,” the Kelis-featuring single from the brotherly dance duo’s latest LP Energy.

Keeping true to its title, the visual — directed by Kid Studio, who previously helmed Disclosure’s similarly oddball “Energy” and “Birthday” videos — centers around an extremely large-footed kid and his attempts to woo an older teenager at a community hall’s dance.

In the video’s final moments, it’s revealed that the boy is somehow the son of Rufio — yes, Rufio from Hook — as evidenced by actor Dante Basco, who played the “lost boy” in the Nineties film, and his license plate (RUF10).

Disclosure released Energy, the follow-up to 2013’s Caracal, in August, with the album earning a Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album. Ahead of the album’s release, brothers Howard and Guy Lawrence hid exclusive versions of the album’s tracks within the world of Minecraft.

