Disclosure Perform New Song ‘Tondo’ at Laser-Lit Club in Visualizer

Duo unveils third single of 2020

Disclosure perform in a packed, laser-lit club in the visualizer for the electronic duo’s new song “Tondo.” The single is the second they’ve released in as many days, having dropped “Ecstasy” on Monday.

The new track samples Cameroonian musician Eko Roosevelt. In the clip, the Lawrence brothers are seen behind the decks in a hazy, blue-hued venue as the camera scans the scene in a repeated motion. The club jam offers scintillating beats and euphoric builds.

“Over the past few years we’ve explored more and more African genres of music. This specific track samples the Cameroonian musician Eko Roosevelt,” Howard and Guy Lawrence said via Twitter. “If this one is anything, it’s fast, punchy & above all…fun. Another one designed for the dance floor.”

Earlier this month, Disclosure reunited with Khalid to unveil the love song, “Know Your Worth.” In recent months, Guy Lawrence has worked on projects outside of Disclosure, including reteaming with Sam Smith on a cover of Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love” and contributing production to the late Mac Miller’s Circles. 

Disclosure released their last full-length album, Caracal, in 2015. They followed their sophomore album with two EPs: 2016’s Moog for Love and 2018’s Moonlight. They embark on a tour in April, which includes appearances at Coachella that month and III Points Festival in Miami, Florida in May.

