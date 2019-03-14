Disclosure Plot First U.S. Tour in Three Years

British production and DJ duo Disclosure will embark on their first North American since 2016 this spring.

The trek is scheduled around three previously-announced festival appearances, starting May 12th at Lightning In a Bottle in Bakersfield, California. The group will then hit Atlanta, Miami, Brooklyn, Washington D.C. and Las Vegas before the tour wraps May 27th at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado.

DJ Seinfeld will provide support during most dates, while the Brooklyn gig will also feature Detroit pioneer Carl Craig and Jay Daniel. The Red Rocks show, meanwhile, will feature Four Tet, DJ Seinfeld and Leon Vynehall spinning alongside Axel Boman.

Tickets for the newly announced shows will go on sale March 15th at 10 a.m. local time. Complete information is available on Disclosure’s website.

Disclosure released their last full-length, Caracal, in 2015, while their most recent EP, Moonlight, arrived last year. In February, the duo teamed with Khalid for his new single, “Talk,” which will appear on the Texas singer’s second album, Free Spirit.

Disclosure Tour Dates

May 12 – Bakersfield, CA @ Lightning In A Bottle Festival

May 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Ravine (with DJ Seinfeld)

May 17 – Miami, FL @ Club Space (with DJ Seinfeld)

May 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Mirage (with Carl Craig, DJ Seinfeld, Ja Daniel)

May 23 – Washington, DC @ Echostage (with Jay Daniel)

May 24 – Lakewood, PA @ Elements Lakewood Festival

May 25 – Detroit, MI, @ Movement Festival

May 27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Ampitheate (with Four Tet, DJ Seinfeld, Leon Vynehall b2b Axel Boman)