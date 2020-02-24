Disclosure Return With Soulful New Song ‘Ecstasy’

Disclosure have returned with a disco and soul-inspired new song “Ecstasy.”

“Ecstasy” features a sample of Aquarian Dream’s “Fantasy,” off the 1978 soul album of the same name. The throbbing house track is mostly an instrumental dance song with singer Gloria Jone’s throat-y belt of the titular refrain peppered throughout.

“This song came into existence early 2019 during a writing session at Guy’s house in London,” said brothers Howard and Guy Lawrence in a statement. “We were curiously chopping up samples from various Seventies disco and soul records when suddenly, Fantasy by Aquarian Dream gave us the exact thing we were searching for. This song is made entirely to get a human being to their feet and directly to the dance floor.”

This is Disclosure’s second new song this year. They previously teamed with Khalid for the love song “Know Your Worth.” Guy Lawrence has stepped out on his own recently as well, working with Sam Smith on a cover of Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love” and contributing production to Mac Miller’s Circles.

Disclosure made their major label debut in 2013 with the album Settle. They returned in 2015 with the album Caracal, which featured the Weeknd, Lorde and Sam Smith, among several other guests. They released two EPs following their sophomore album: 2016’s Moog for Love and 2018’s Moonlight. Disclosure are reportedly working on their their third album.