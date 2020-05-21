Disclosure Present the Magic of Bureaucratic Conception in ‘Energy’ Video

Disclosure have returned with a new song, “Energy” — and an absolutely bonkers video — that will serve as the title track for the U.K. dance duo’s new album, out August 28th via Capitol Records.

“Energy” is a bustling tune, befitting its title, that mixes samples from an album of Brazilian library music with snippets of hip-hop preacher Eric Thomas, whom the group previously sampled on the 2013 song “When a Fire Starts to Burn.”

“When we found Eric many years ago, he was like a gold mine of inspirational quotes and motivational speeches,” Disclosure said in a statement. “Even if he was speaking to a room of five, it was like he was addressing a stadium. He has an immense presence and energy about him that translates so well into music — especially house music. This time, we cut up various speeches to make something that makes sense. What he says is basically the whole concept for the record — that’s why it became the title track.”

The music video for “Energy,” meanwhile, was directed by Kid Studio. Although it’s presented as a kind of goofball, sci-fi story about some strange futuristic workplace, in a ridiculous twist at the end it turns out to be an extended metaphor for the magic of human conception.

Energy marks Disclosure’s third LP and first since 2015’s Caracal, although it also follows a handful of EPs: 2016’s Moog for Love, 2018’s Moonlight, and Ecstasy, which was released in February. The new album features an array of guests, including Common, Kehlani, Kelis, Syd, Aminé, Slowthai, Mick Jenkins, and Fatoumata Diawara.