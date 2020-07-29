Disclosure Drop ‘Douha (Mali Mali)’ From Upcoming Album ‘Energy’

Disclosure have shared “Douha (Mali Mali),” the latest track from their upcoming album Energy, featuring lyrics and vocals from Malian artist Fatoumata Diawara. The song is a joyous ode to Diawara’s place of origin: “When you go to my home country/There is unity in my home-country/There is harmony and love in my home-country/There is brotherhood in my home-country.”

In the video, Diawara and several isolated dancers are ushered around New York, Italy and South Africa, showing off both the natural and city landscapes around them. The video, filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic, was achieved via drone photography across the three separate countries.

The video’s director, Mahaneela, said in a statement: “Right now, all over the world, we’re going through an incredibly strange time. I wanted to make something that was visually beautiful, but also felt symbolic of what we’re all going through. People feel more isolated than ever and I wanted to create something joyful that really shows the power music and movement has and the connectivity it brings.”

Disclosure will release Energy on August 28th via Capitol Records; the album features the single “My High.” It will be the U.K. duo’s third LP and first since 2015’s Caracal, following a handful of EP releases: 2016’s Moog for Love, 2018’s Moonlight and this past February’s Ecstasy. In addition to Diawara, the album features guest verses from Animé, Slowthai, Common, Kehlani, Kelis, Syd and Mick Jenkins.