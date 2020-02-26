 Disclosure Sample Boz Scaggs on 'Expressing What Matters' - Rolling Stone
Disclosure Sample Boz Scaggs on ‘Expressing What Matters’

Duo shares third track from upcoming Ecstasy EP

By

The electronic producer duo Disclosure are releasing their Ecstasy EP this Friday, and, for its rollout, they’re sharing one new song from the five-track extended play per day. Wednesday’s track is called “Expressing What Matters,” a groovy house number that samples one of blue-eyed soul’s most notable singles.

“This track samples the legendary song ‘Lowdown’ by Boz Scaggs,” Disclosure said in a statement. “We really wanted to try to focus in on those wonderful backing vocals that permeate through the original and give it such soul. They ended up becoming the focal point of the entire track. Bring chopped and skewed to their limit. The whole thing was one big audio science experiment for us.”

The other two Ecstasy songs shared so far have been the title track and “Tondo,” which Disclosure premiered at a laser-lit club. The duo also reunited with Khalid earlier this month for the love song “Know Your Worth,” and with Sam Smith for a cover of Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love.” They contributed production to Mac Miller’s posthumous album Circles.

