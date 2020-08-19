Dirty Projectors Announce ‘Super João’ EP, Share ‘Holy Mackerel’

Dirty Projectors have announced Super João, the third EP in a planned five-EP cycle for 2020, and have shared a teaser from the song collection, “Holy Mackerel.”

The visual accompaniment features Dirty Projectors frontman Dave Longstreth appearing as a David Byrne-like figure, plucking Spanish guitar melodies in a suit while standing in front of a greenscreen background that’s showcasing a slideshow of minivans. Other band members popup from time to time, as do iPhone videos depicting natural scenes, like the ocean or a bike ride around the countryside.

Super João follows the prior two EPs from the project, Windows Open and Flight Tower, and solely features Longstreth on lead vocals. Four of the five EPs will feature a different band member on lead vocals — Maia Friedman on Windows Open, Felicia Douglass on Flight Tower, Longstreth on Super João and Kristin Slipp on the fourth EP — before everyone will share vocal duties on the fifth. The band released their last full-length album, Lamp Lit Prose, in 2018.

Dirty Projectors have done several virtual performances during Covid-19, most notably on Full Frontal With Samantha Bee for the Flight Tower track “Lose Your Love.” The band also released a cover of John Lennon’s “Isolation,” with proceeds going toward the MusiCares Covid-19 relief fund.