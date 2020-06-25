 Dirty Projectors Share 'Self Design' Video, Drop New EP Day Early - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1340: Bad Bunny
Read Next These Smart Thermostats Basically Pay For Themselves in Energy Savings Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Dirty Projectors Share ‘Self Design’ Video, Drop New EP Day Early

“Our time here is short and every day is precious. Black lives matter. Defund the police,” band says as Flight Tower arrives Thursday

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Dirty Projectors released their new EP Flight Tower — the second of the band’s five planned EPs in 2020 — a day early Thursday, and with it a new video for the track “Self Design.”

While the video was likely shot during quarantine, singer Felicia Douglass and the band provide the song with a sunny, outdoor backdrop. “Self Design,” which follows previous Flight Tower singles “Inner World” and “Lose Your Love,” boasts samples of Harry Belafonte’s “Dolly Dawn” and composer Maurice Ravel’s “Miroirs.”

The Dirty Projectors are the latest band to drop their music early in support of social justice, as the band said in a statement: “Our time here is short and every day is precious. Black lives matter. Defund the police.” Flight Tower is available to stream or purchase now as a standalone EP as well as preorder as part of the 5-EP set.

Four of the five EPs Dirty Projectors planned for 2020 will feature a different band member on lead vocals — first Maia Friedman on Windows Open, then Douglass on Flight Tower, followed by Dave Longstreth and Kristin Slipp — before everyone will share vocal duties on the fifth.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Dirty Projectors

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1340: Bad Bunny
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.