Dirty Projectors Preview New EP With ‘Search for Life’

Dirty Projectors unveiled a tender new song “Search for Life,” which will appear on a new EP, Windows Open, out this Friday, March 27th.

The song boasts a simple but potent instrumental mix of acoustic guitar picking and a string arrangement (courtesy of Oliver Hill) that swings between jagged runs and grand, effortless sweeps. There are some quintessential Dirty Projectors backing harmonies as well, while guitarist Maia Friedman handles lead vocal duties, singing, “She goes to other heights/She wades dunes, sand and lime/In search for life.”

“Search for Life” follows previously released Windows Open track, “Overlord.” The EP marks the first full studio offering from Dirty Projectors’ new lineup, which bandleader Dave Longstreth put together for the tour in support of the group’s most recent LP, 2018’s Lamp Lit Prose. Friedman will provide lead vocals on all four Windows Open tracks, while the rest of the lineup boasts Felicia Douglass, Kristin Slipp, Nat Baldwin and Mike Johnson.

Late last year Dirty Projectors, released Sing the Melody, which featured live arrangements of old and new songs recorded at Power Station studios in New York City.

Windows Open TraclList

1. “On the Breeze”

2. “Overlord”

3. “Search for Life”

4. “Guarding the Baby”