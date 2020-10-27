 Dirty Projectors Conclude EP Cycle With 'Ring Road,' Prep Anthology - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Dirty Projectors Conclude Five-EP Cycle With 'Ring Road,' Prep Anthology
Home Music Music News

Dirty Projectors Conclude Five-EP Cycle With ‘Ring Road,’ Prep Anthology

20-song collection will be released next month

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

Dirty Projectors have revealed Ring Road, the final addition to their five EP cycle, accompanied by the new single “Searching Spirit.”

Directed by Noel Paul, the video features an aerial view of snowy plains and textures. “I looked out and I discovered,” they sing in unison, “There is no end/To the searching spirit.”

Whereas the previous four EPs featured a different band member on lead vocals — Maia Friedman on Windows Open, Felicia Douglass on Flight Tower, Kristin Slipp and Dave Longstreth on Earth CrisisRing Road features the entire band singing together.

The band will release all the EPs as a 20-song anthology titled 5EPs, out November 20th via Domino Records. It will be pressed on a standard double vinyl LP as well as clear; a deluxe box set of five 12-inch vinyl is also available.

Dirty Projectors released their last full-length album, Lamp Lit Prose, in 2018. Last summer, they performed the Flight Tower track “Lose Your Love” on Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, as well as a set for NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) concert. They also dropped a cover of John Lennon’s “Isolation,” with proceeds going toward the MusiCares Covid-19 relief fund.

Ring Road Tracklist
1. Por Qué No
2. Searching Spirit
3. No Studying
4. My Possession

In This Article: Dirty Projectors

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1345: Joe Biden
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.