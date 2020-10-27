Dirty Projectors Conclude Five-EP Cycle With ‘Ring Road,’ Prep Anthology

Dirty Projectors have revealed Ring Road, the final addition to their five EP cycle, accompanied by the new single “Searching Spirit.”

Directed by Noel Paul, the video features an aerial view of snowy plains and textures. “I looked out and I discovered,” they sing in unison, “There is no end/To the searching spirit.”

Whereas the previous four EPs featured a different band member on lead vocals — Maia Friedman on Windows Open, Felicia Douglass on Flight Tower, Kristin Slipp and Dave Longstreth on Earth Crisis — Ring Road features the entire band singing together.

The band will release all the EPs as a 20-song anthology titled 5EPs, out November 20th via Domino Records. It will be pressed on a standard double vinyl LP as well as clear; a deluxe box set of five 12-inch vinyl is also available.

Dirty Projectors released their last full-length album, Lamp Lit Prose, in 2018. Last summer, they performed the Flight Tower track “Lose Your Love” on Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, as well as a set for NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) concert. They also dropped a cover of John Lennon’s “Isolation,” with proceeds going toward the MusiCares Covid-19 relief fund.

Ring Road Tracklist

1. Por Qué No

2. Searching Spirit

3. No Studying

4. My Possession