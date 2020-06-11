Dirty Projectors Delve Deep Into the ‘Inner World’ on New Song

Dirty Projectors have released a new song, “Inner World,” set to appear on their second of five planned 2020 EPs, Flight Tower, out June 26th via Domino.

The song — which arrived with a video directed by bandleader Dave Longstreth — features some classic Dirty Projectors fare as a charming pop tune filled with soft keys and tender acoustic guitars is balanced by percussion with a decisively harder and more electronic air. Keyboardist/percussionist Felicia Douglass handles lead vocal duties on the song, singing, “Where is it taking me?/I can only know, yeah/After the tides we seem and we are free to go/Inner world.”

In a statement, Douglass said of the “Inner World”: “We hope it can bring you serenity and solace during this tumultuous moment in history. The past few weeks have felt like an eternity, but now is not the time for silence or defeat. There’s always more to learn if you’re willing and that’s an incredible gift. Keep sharing information, asking questions, and using your eyes and your voice so we can work together toward a future that benefits everyone.”

“Inner World” is the second offering from Flight Tower, following “Lose Your Love.” Flight Tower follows Dirty Projectors’ March EP Windows Open. Four of the five EPs Dirty Projectors will release this year will feature a different band member — Douglass, Longstreth, Maia Friedman and Kristin Slipp — on lead vocals, while everyone will share vocal duties on the fifth. Douglass will be at the forefront of Flight Tower while Friedman helmed Windows Open.