Dirty Projectors Pose for Goofy Slow Motion Portraits in ‘My Possession’ Video

Dirty Projectors have released a new music video for “My Possession,” a track off their fifth and final EP of 2020, Ring Road, out Friday, November 20th.

The video has a charming school picture day feel with its montage of slow-motion video portraits of each band member caught mid-smile, yawning, staring off into the distance, gazing upwards with total joy as flowers rain down on them, or — in the case of Dave Longstreth and Maia Friedman — getting splashed with water.

Dirty Projectors’ five EP project launched back in March with the release of Windows Open. A different band member provided lead vocals on each of the first four projects — Friedman on Windows Open, Felicia Douglass on Flight Tower, Longstreth on Super João, and Kristin Slipp on Earth Crisis — while Ring Road features the entire band singing together.

Along with the arrival of Ring Road, Dirty Projectors have also assembled all five EPs into the aptly titled collection, 5EPs, out November 20th as well. The band’s last proper full-length album, Lamp Lit Prose, was released in 2018.