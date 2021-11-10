 Dirty Projectors' Maia Friedman Drops Solo Song 'Where the Rocks Are' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Dirty Projectors’ Maia Friedman Finds Serenity in Solo Song ‘Where the Rocks Are’

Singer releases video for track from upcoming debut album

By

Dirty Projectors’ Maia Friedman has released the video for new song “Where the Rocks Are.” It’s the multi-instrumentalist’s first solo single, which precedes her upcoming solo debut album, set to arrive via Last Gang Records.

In the V Haddad-directed clip, Friedman walks a desolate highway set along water and mountains in a serene setting befitting the reflective song.

“‘Where The Rocks Are’ was written in the weeks after watching Close Encounters of the Third Kind for the first time,” Friedman said in a statement. “The imagery of the characters climbing the rock formation toward a great, unknown force really resonated with me.

“It felt symbolic of the search for peace, comfort, love and contentment, and of the obstacles one encounters along the way,” she continued. “The lines ‘Where the rocks are/Going to it/Pour me over/Show me how to begin” speak of surrender, of giving oneself over to the invisible forces at work around us. A voice says, ‘Let this flow through me in the way that best benefits myself and the people around me, who I love,’ and I do my best to listen.”

 

In This Article: Dirty Projectors

