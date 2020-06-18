 Watch Dirty Projectors Perform 'Lose Your Love' on 'Full Frontal' - Rolling Stone
Watch Dirty Projectors Perform ‘Lose Your Love’ on ‘Full Frontal’

Band will release second of five EPs, Flight Tower, on June 26th

Samantha Bee continues her Full Frontal Live From the Shed performance series for quarantine, this time with Dirty Projectors.

The Brooklyn-based group led by David Longstreth comes out with a new EP, Flight Tower, on June 26th, and they performed the collection’s lead single, “Lose Your Love.” With Longstreth on guitar and Felicia Douglass on lead vocals, the other members of the band all tuned in remotely to play their parts: Maia Friedman on keyboard, Kristin Slipp on keytar and Mike Daniel Johnson on a makeshift drumset that included a teapot and a stack of composition notebooks.

Dirty Projectors released their last full-length album, Lamp Lit Prose, in 2018, and shared their Windows Open EP this past March. Flight Tower is the second of five planned EPs for 2020, and also features the song “Inner World.” Four of the five EPs Dirty Projectors will release this year will feature a different band member — Friedman, Douglass, Longstreth and Slipp — on lead vocals, while everyone will alternate lead vocals on the fifth.

In March, the band released a cover of John Lennon’s “Isolation” for COVID-19 relief, with proceeds going toward the MusiCares aid fund to help musicians and other music industry professionals hurt by the pandemic.

