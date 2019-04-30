×
Rolling Stone
Dirty Projectors, Deerhunter Announce North American Tour

Dirty Projectors will tour solo before co-headlining nine shows

Indie rock mainstays Deerhunter and Dirty Projectors will co-headline a North American tour.

Dirty Projectors will play a string of solo shows in May and June, in support of their 2018 album Lamp Lit Prose. They’ll then perform with Deerhunter, starting at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium in July and ending at Boston’s Paradise Rock Club in September, with stops in San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Atlanta, Philadelphia, DC and New York.

Deerhunter released their latest album Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared? earlier this year. Speaking to Rolling Stone in January, frontman Bradford Cox cited David Bowie’s influence on Why Has Everything and shared some of his favorites books, such as Aldous Huxley’s Music at Night and the French novel Á Rebours (Against Nature). “I always wanted books growing up, and I couldn’t have them,” said Cox. “As you can see, I’m overcompensating.”

Dirty Projectors Solo Tour Dates
May 25 – Hudson, NY @ Hudson Hall
May 26 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
June 5 – Peterborough, NH @ The Thing In The Spring

Dirty Projectors/Deerhunter Tour Dates
July 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
July 18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
July 19 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
July 20 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
Sept 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
Sept 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
Sept 8 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Sept 10 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Sept 13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

