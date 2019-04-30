Dirty Projectors, Deerhunter Announce North American Tour

Indie rock mainstays Deerhunter and Dirty Projectors will co-headline a North American tour.

Dirty Projectors will play a string of solo shows in May and June, in support of their 2018 album Lamp Lit Prose. They’ll then perform with Deerhunter, starting at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium in July and ending at Boston’s Paradise Rock Club in September, with stops in San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Atlanta, Philadelphia, DC and New York.

Deerhunter released their latest album Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared? earlier this year. Speaking to Rolling Stone in January, frontman Bradford Cox cited David Bowie’s influence on Why Has Everything and shared some of his favorites books, such as Aldous Huxley’s Music at Night and the French novel Á Rebours (Against Nature). “I always wanted books growing up, and I couldn’t have them,” said Cox. “As you can see, I’m overcompensating.”

Dirty Projectors Solo Tour Dates

May 25 – Hudson, NY @ Hudson Hall

May 26 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

June 5 – Peterborough, NH @ The Thing In The Spring

Dirty Projectors/Deerhunter Tour Dates

July 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

July 18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

July 19 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

July 20 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Sept 4 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Sept 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Sept 8 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Sept 10 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Sept 13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club