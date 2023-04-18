Dirty Projectors and Björk Drop Live Version of ‘On and Ever Onward’

Dirty Projectors and Björk’s 2010 EP Mount Wittenberg Orca will be reissued with bonus tracks as a Record Store Day exclusive double LP via Domino on Saturday.

The expanded set includes 13 previously unreleased bonus tracks. The newly added material comprises live recordings from a 2009 performance at the Manhattan bookstore Housing Works, early demos, and tracks from rehearsals. It also includes “On and Ever Onward” from their Housing Works set, which they shared on Tuesday.

“Mount Wittenberg Orca might be my favorite thing from this chapter of Dirty Projectors. It feels like sort of a dark horse in the catalog. Which I guess is kinda funny, considering it’s a collaborative record with Björk,” David Longstreth said in a statement. “We were overwhelmed with the hype around the band at the time and purposely under-messaged it. But I love these songs. And as a basically live-in-studio album, it’s the only official release that shows how this lineup really cooked as a band.”

“The performances and engineering hold up really well. And of course Björk elevates us to a different level of protean majesty,” he added. “I remember being spontaneously in tears during her vocal takes for ‘Sharing Orb.’ I’m also excited to share the original Housing Works show, in its raw beauty, as well as the writing tapes and rehearsals that show how the whole thing came together. Thanks for listening.”

Mount Wittenberg Orca (Expanded Edition) Tracklist

1. “Intro” (Live from Housing Works 2009)

2. “Ocean” (Live from Housing Works 2009)

3. “On and Ever Onward” (Live from Housing Works 2009)

4. “When the World Comes to an End” (Live from Housing Works 2009)

5. “Beautiful Mother: (Live from Housing Works 2009)

6. “Sharing Orb” (Live from Housing Works 2009)

7. “No Embrace” (Live from Housing Works 2009)

8. “All We Are” (Live from Housing Works 2009)

9. “Wave Invocation” (MWO I Inverness Demo)

10. “Motherwhale Song” (MWO II Inverness Demo)

11. “Whale Watcher Song” (MWO III Inverness Demo)

12. “Fugal Swim” (MWO IV Inverness Demo)

13. “First Duet” (MWO V Inverness Demo)

14. “Migration” (Unfinished MWO VI Inverness Demo)

15. “Jubilation” (MWO VII Inverness Demo)

16. “Benediction” (MWO VIII Inverness Demo)

17. “When the World Comes to an End” (Freewrite Demo)

18. “When the World Comes to an End” (Vocalise Rehearsal Rough)