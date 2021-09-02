 Dirty Honey 'The Wire' Video: Watch - Rolling Stone
Dirty Honey’s Road-Life Music Video for ‘The Wire’ Is Straight From the Eighties

Like “Wanted Dead or Alive” decades before it, the clip captures the L.A. band on tour and backstage

Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Somehow, live rock & roll is happening in 2021 America. Dirty Honey capture the energy of their current tour both onstage and backstage in the L.A. band’s new music video for “The Wire.”

The clip, directed by the group’s go-to filmmaker Scott Fleishman/APlus Filmz, doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it does add one more entry to the esteemed canon of on-the-road videos. Equal parts “Wanted Dead or Alive” and “Paradise City,” the video for “The Wire” follows Dirty Honey as they open for the Black Crowes on the Shake Your Money Maker anniversary tour.

There are images of empty amphitheaters at soundcheck, celebratory backstage shots, and marathon autograph sessions. By the end of the clip, singer Marc LaBelle and the band are basking in a standing ovation.

“With ‘The Wire,’ we wanted to show some of our personality a little bit more than we have in the past,” LaBelle says. “We wanted to inject a little lifestyle and give people some insight into being on the road and how we go about living our lives when we go on tour.”

“We wanted to show a hard-working rock & roll band on the road, on tour, both on and off the stage,” says John Notto, Dirty Honey’s guitarist. “We also wanted the band to be the stars of the video so people could connect with us and get to know us.”

Dirty Honey have been performing “The Wire,” with its huge chorus and chunky riff, since well before the release of their debut album, this year’s self-titled LP. “We do ‘The Wire’ pretty early because we know it’s a banger, it’s a great rock & roll song, a great riff, a fun chorus, a fun tune,” LaBelle says. “We knew from day one that it was going to be a single, and people started gravitating to it on the LP.”

Dirty Honey continue their tour with the Black Crowes with a stop this weekend in Atlanta.

