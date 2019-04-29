Hear Diplo’s Uptempo Remix of Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ ‘Old Town Road’

Diplo is the latest musician to share his take on Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road.”

Diplo’s heart-racing rendition of the track comes in celebration of his Stagecoach afterparty Sunday night, which featured the first Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus performance of “Old Town Road.”

With the DJ and producer’s version of “Old Town Road,” the country phenomenon is given a whistling uptempo beat. On Thursday, Diplo also announced his own country music project, Thomas Wesley, with the debut single “So Long” featuring Cam. The song is the first of a series of country releases Diplo plans to share.

“Old Town Road” first ignited controversy in March, when the song debuted on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop simultaneously, but was pulled from the country chart. According to a Billboard representative, the removal stemmed from the idea that it “does not embrace enough elements of today’s country music to chart in its current version.” Amidst the controversy, Cyrus hopped on the song and it became a viral hit.

The Cyrus-assisted “Old Town Road” remix has since propelled the Lil Nas X track to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, where it’s sat for the third week in a row, also giving the longtime country musician his first Hot 100 Number One hit.

Since the release of “Old Town Road,” the song has been remixed by rapper Cupcakke with “Old Town Hoe” and covered by Keith Urban. A Young Thug remix has even been teased.