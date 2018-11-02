Hear Diplo, Sia, Labrinth Move ‘Mountains’ on New Song

Diplo, Sia and Labrinth have unveiled a new single under their LSD moniker. “Mountains” appears as the title track to an EP on Spotify, which includes their previously released songs “Thunderclouds,” “Audio” and “Genius.”

The new tune quietly unfurls on a sweet note of falsettos from Sia and Labrinth, before it builds into a more electronic-driven, bumping affair during the chorus. “So what we gonna lose/ What we gotta move/ I move mountains,” the pair sing. “I can see it through/ I can do it too/ Like a prophet.”

Sia told Rolling Stone that LSD would be releasing their debut album soon. The singer recently unveiled the inspiring anthem, “I’m Still Here.” Meanwhile, Diplo collaborated on Ellie Goulding’s new song “Close to Me” alongside Swae Lee and his Major Lazer group released “Blow that Smoke.” Labrinth, who has been working on a solo album and co-wrote and sang on Nicki Minaj’s “Majesty,” told Rolling Stone LSD is one of the most creative projects he’s been involved in.

“We dress up in crazy outfits, mess around with Sgt. Pepper’s-esque visuals; we’ve created animations for the band,” he said. “You can be ballsy and be out there. It feels like you’re not the frontman, so it allows us to go as crazy and as fucked up as we want to go. And that works for us.”