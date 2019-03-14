×
Hear Diplo, Sia, Labrinth Declare ‘No New Friends’ on New Song

Track will appear on supergroup LSD’s self-titled debut album

LSD, the supergroup featuring Labrinth, Sia and Diplo, close up their social circle on the playful new song, “No New Friends.” The track will appear on the group’s self-titled debut, out April 12th.

On “No New Friends,” Diplo crafts a thumping dance beat peppered with bouncy synth loops that cleverly descends into a bridge reminiscent of a boozy piano ballad. Sia and Labrinth deliver another delightful tag-team vocal performance, harmonizing on the hook, “We got our champagne dreams/In an endless drought/We are the kings and queens seeking our aces out/We got all we need, no new friends now.”

“No New Friends” marks the latest in a steady drip of LSD singles, following “Genius,” “Audio,” “Thunderclouds” and “Mountains.” All five tracks will appear on LSD, which is available to pre-order.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Labrinth spoke about how LSD came together and the unique creative outlet it has provided. “When we got the chance to do LSD, we jumped at it, and it’s one of the most creative projects I’ve been involved in,” he said. “We dress up in crazy outfits, mess around with Sgt. Pepper’s-esque visuals; we’ve created animations for the band. You can be ballsy and be out there. It feels like you’re not the frontman, so it allows us to go as crazy and as fucked up as we want to go. And that works for us.”

