Diplo Teams With French Rapper on Gritty Trap-Pop Song ‘Boom Bye Bye’

Diplo and French rapper Niska have teamed up for the Francophone trap-pop single “Boom Bye Bye.” The melodic song is the first taste of Diplo’s forthcoming Europa EP.

“Boom Bye Bye” is gritty and midtempo, accented by big synth chords during the pounding chorus. The video matches the song’s tone, showing young men sprinting through rundown streets and buildings between Diplo and Niska posing off to the side.

“Niska came over late one night in Paris and we played this idea down on a piano loop that I made,” Diplo wrote in the description of the music video on YouTube. “I had only been familiar with him because he had every song on the french charts that moment. I was really excited that he came thru and made this crazy idea with me..one year later we finished it.”

Diplo’s forthcoming Europa will focus on collaborations with Eurocentric artists. It follows last year’s California. In between the two solo EPs, the producer has teamed up with Mark Ronson to create the superduo Silk City. They’ve released a few singles together, including the hit “Electricity” with Dua Lipa.