Diplo, Mark Ronson Team for New Silk City Song 'Feel About You'

House track is duo's second single following May-issued "Only Can Get Better"

Diplo and Mark Ronson recruited vocalist Mapei for "Feel About You," their second single from collaborative project Silk City.

Diplo and Mark Ronson recruited vocalist Mapei for their new house track “Feel About You.” It’s the second single from their collaborative project Silk City. The producers build a towering, multi-tiered groove under Mapei’s soulful croon, mingling disco strings with layered electronic beats and marimba-tinged synths.

“Feel About You” follows the May-issued “Only Can Get Better,” which features guest singer Daniel Merriweather. The duo made their live debut at Governors Ball Music Festival in New York, New York; they will perform August 3rd at U.K. fest Bestival, which runs from August 2nd to 5th, and their next U.S. date is October 13th at the Treasure Island Music Festival in Oakland, California.

Diplo and Ronson named their collaboration after the diner/bar/dance club in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where they first deejayed together roughly two decades ago. “Silk City is an homage to some of the greatest dance music cities Chicago, London, Paris, Detroit,” Diplo said in a statement announcing the project. “It is great to get back together and make music.”

Silk City marks Diplo’s second collaboration in recent months. In March, the Major Lazer producer announced a supergroup with Sia and British musician Labrinth.

