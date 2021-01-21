Diplo, Mark Ronson’s Silk City Drop ‘New Love’ Video With Ellie Goulding

Silk City — comprising Diplo and Mark Ronson — have released their latest single, “New Love” featuring Ellie Goulding. It’s the duo’s first release since 2018.

In the accompanying Ana Sting-directed video for the dance track, Ellie Goulding plays multiple roles at the New Love club, including the venue’s bouncer and serving as the headlining performer. Meanwhile, Diplo and Ronson show up via photo IDs that Goulding scans at the door, appear on a TV screen, and they are also listed as missing persons on a milk carton.

Like the different characters Goulding portrays in the clip, the song grapples with identity and addresses embracing one’s true self, no matter what others may want you to be. “Didn’t always like myself, didn’t always get it right,” Goulding sings. “Thought I was someone else, and that’s the girl you liked.” She comes to the realization that it’s best not to overthink it, abandons self-doubt and embraces the person she is on the chorus as she sings, “I got new love in me.”

“New Love” follows Silk City’s 2018 releases: “Electricity” with Dua Lipa, “Loud” featuring Desiigner and GoldLink, and “Only Can Get Better” with Daniel Merriweather.