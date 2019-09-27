Watch Jonas Brothers Ignore Diplo’s Texts for ‘Lonely’ Video

Diplo has recruited Jonas Brothers for the country-house single “Lonely,” even though they won’t return his texts. This is the latest in a string of country-tinged new singles released under his birth name Thomas Wesley.

The video opens with Diplo looking at a real Daily Mail article about him “ruining” Joe Jonas’ wedding, in reference to the producer live-streaming Jonas and his now-wife Sophie Turner’s surprise Las Vegas nuptials after the Billboard Music Awards. Jonas was joking in the article, but in the video, the event triggered a series of ignored texts from Diplo sent to Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas. As the Brothers look annoyed in the studio while declining Diplo’s calls, the producer rides off on horses, visits county fairs and is sad on various private jets. The clip ends with the JoBros finally FaceTiming Diplo, only for Diplo’s phone to die.

The “Diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley” project seemed to be inspired by his contribution to the series of “Old Town Road” remixes Lil Nas X released. Diplo was featured on the second official one, joining Nas and Billy Ray Cyrus. He has previously partnered with Cam and Morgan Wallen for EDM-country singles.